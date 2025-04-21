Cole Swindell on Promoting a Single During the Pandemic

From April 21-25, Cole Swindell will join Elaina Smith as co-host on Backstage Country, where he’ll share behind-the-scenes stories, talk about his music journey, and offer fans a more personal look at life as a country music artist, like that time he needed to promote a single during the pandemic.

Cole Swindell on Promoting “Single Saturday Night” During the Pandemic

Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night

Smith shared that she recently rewatched the music video for “Single Saturday Night,” and remembered it was released during the pandemic. She asked Swindell how different it was to promote a single during Covid.

Cole Swindell said the music video was a reflection of how life was back then: “It was a green screen. If you wanted to go anywhere, you had to put it on a green screen, that was the most unique experience. Yeah, I went to space. I was all over; I was teleporting everywhere. It really wasn't a whole lot we could do with the song.”

He added, “We obviously couldn't go to a bar to shoot it or any of that. My band, I got all them in it. We all had our separate call times. We showed up and we didn't even see each other. We're shooting our parts and just doing that. It was interesting. It was definitely a challenge.” Despite that, the song ended up a big hit for Swindell, who thinks it was not because of the video!

Smith asked how it was when he was finally able to play the song live. Swindell replied, “It was awesome because it's still one of my favorites to play live. Honestly, you usually start playing a song live when it's put out and you get to see the crowd’s reaction, ‘Oh, this has become a bigger hit.’ But by the time we got back out there, I was playing a song for the first time as a number one hit.”

He added, “This is wild.” Swindell chuckled, “I wish it was like this every time. I think we all had to find things that allowed us to discover new ways to get things done in business, work, and even write songs. I still prefer in-person stuff. But everybody made it through it, and there's some great songs that came out of that.”