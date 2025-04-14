Parmalee Takes Over ‘Backstage Country’ as Co-Hosts and Spill Their Songwriting Process

Parmalee is taking over as guest co-hosts alongside Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith from April 14-18. The chart-topping band, made up of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, their cousin Barry Knox, and longtime friend Josh McSwain will be sharing their experiences as country music stars and how they all collaborate in their songwriting process.

The Parmalee Songwriting Process

While talking about the band’s latest album, Fell in Love with a Cowgirl, Smith asked the band about their songwriting process for their songs “God Knew Better” and “Cowgirl” for which the four of them were co-writers.

Matt revealed that the process is basically “getting everybody to be okay with what moves and changes we're making.” He added, “I bring in an idea [and ask] ‘How you guys want to vamp on this a little bit?’ And we all just kind of sit on the bus and bounce ideas around.” He also said, “It’s a collective thing. Everybody's out here on the road. We're all working together. We're like living this thing together and promoting and just digging in deep.”

Smith followed up with a question about how they get their ideas.

Matt replied that they mostly get their ideas on the road and on Music Row because that’s usually when they’re all together. But for him, he gets most of his ideas on the road. He added, “That's why I love being out. I mean, you never know when, it's just, you get those things from living and being in shows and seeing fans and hearing people talk, and they just seem to strike me when I am out there in it, versus sitting at home."

Smith also asked whether they have written more songs together as a band lately.

Matt admitted that it was not a lot and being in a bus with a lot of people and the flurry of activities made it difficult. Scott mentioned how they had a little break during the holidays since they already had new songs, “but the pressure is about to be back on, so probably all summer we'll be stressing about new songs.”

Matt agreed, “I had a great time this past last year and the end of the year being out and not worried about it because I knew we had these songs done, and it was gonna be it and we're not gonna do anymore. I am in a great place where I could just go on the road, enjoy it, play, have fun, and not worry about it.”