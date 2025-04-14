Parmalee Talks About ‘Fell in Love with a Cowgirl’

Backstage Country is bringing the listeners something special this week! From April 14 through April 18, chart-topping country group Parmalee will be stepping into the studio with Elaina Smith as guest co-hosts, and they’ve got a lot of stories to share about their latest project, Fell in Love with a Cowgirl.

Lead singer Matt Thomas, drummer Scott Thomas, bassist Barry Knox, and guitarist Josh McSwain will take over the airwaves for a week you won't want to miss.

How Did Parmalee Decide on the Seven Songs for the Album

Smith asked the band if it was their intention for the whole album to sound just like one song. Matt said, “Say we have 50 songs and then you have these seven, so typically what'll happen is you'll have different versions of those seven songs. You only have a handful of each. So, we picked our favorite one out of those two.”

Barry agreed and said the band focused on similar-sounding songs saying, “Five songs that sound similar and then another five songs that sound similar, and another five that sound similar. So, we went through, and we picked what we thought was the best song out of those little batches of songs.”

Smith compared it to American Idol or The Voice but with songs.

Matt said they approached it with brackets, similar to how they do in sports. He explained that sometimes they put a song "back in the game" when everyone goes home for the weekend. After listening to it, they might come back and decide that the song won’t make the cut. Scott added that they play songs on the bus for people to listen to, friends, and mentioned how “it kind of works out.”

Matt added, “And going to the seven songs, you play these songs about three of them really raised their hand a little bit further than the rest of them. So, you have those. Why load up the whole album with other songs that don’t raise their hand as much? Then just give them newer songs later.”

Scott summed it up perfectly, “Some of those might make it, and some of them you never know.”