Riley Green’s Steamy New Song ‘Worst Way’

Riley Green’s follow-up single to “Damn Good Day to Leave” is a steamy little number he wrote all by himself called “Worst Way.” The song is off his Way Out Here EP, which he released back in April of last year, and even though he’s just now officially releasing it to radio, Riley shares how fans have been pretty excited about “Worst Way” since he first shared it online under a different name.

The country star told us, “I’d written a song and recorded years earlier called ‘When She Comes Home Tonight’ that always stood out in my live shows, and it’s kinda that type of song. So, I think I played it and put it on social media maybe, just to video of it, and it blew up.”

He continued, “The reaction to it and a lot of those kind of comments – some inappropriate comments as well. I think maybe I had like a bag in the background and there was a big thing about whether it was somebody’s purse. You know it gave it a whole ‘nother life, so it’s been really cool to see a song do that much on its own. It’s one of the biggest moments in my live show now.”

RELATED: Riley Green Never Thought Of ‘Living Anywhere Else’



Green gets a lot of attention from his fans, but over the last couple of years, he has gotten used to playing second fiddle to his dog, Carl, who has almost 90,000 followers on Instagram @carlthecowboycorgi.

Riley told us, “I can tell you I haven’t done an interview in the last year that didn’t involve Carl. People walk into my meet and greets now and look at my feet. They’re just looking for him. Like, I don’t even know if people come to my show to see me anymore. I had no idea what I was getting into when I got him, but he’s just a unique dog.”

He added, “I think he’s a funny lookin’ dog. I think that’s one part of the appeal, but it’s been cool. I mean, it’s a whole ‘nother world on tour that fans are really excited about. Where they used to have signs that said something about me in the crowd, now they’re all about Carl.”

The country star’s dog’s account recently posted about the Nashville snow.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.