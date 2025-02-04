Miranda Lambert Reacts to ‘Mean Comments’ On Opening Tour

Miranda Lambert has been listed and will be touring with Morgan Wallen on his 2025 “I’m The Problem” stadium tour, and according to Miranda herself, some of her fans were not happy with the news and told her so.

In a fun video she posted to Instagram she says, “Reading the comments on the Morgan Wallen tour announcement. Mean comments on my Instagram.”

She starts to read, “I’ll pass. I was the biggest Miranda fan.” Another commenter said, “I’m team Miranda forever, but this comes as a shock. This ain’t it, sis.”

“I’m so disappointed in both of you. May God forgive you both.” She laughs and says, “We’re really doing bad on this tour Morgan.”

“You are not a side dish; you are a main course.” Her makeup artist says, “That is true.”

“Girl, you can do better than this. WTF I don’t see Texas on here.” She responds, “I know that sucks. I’m not on the Texas shows.”

“Miranda, you’re just clinging to something popular so you can stay relevant.”

“I’m so confused why you haven’t been Entertainer of the Year the last several years.” She comments, “Well,I was once.” “I’m further confused why you would be opening for anyone. You should be the headliner, what’s going on?” Her friend says, “That’s true,” and Miranda reacts, “It’s not wrong, but it’s not right.”

“How about this one… ‘ugh.'”

Lambert wraps the video saying, “So there we go, thanks guys for the support. Appreciate that guys.”

She captioned the video post, “I appreciate that y’all aren’t afraid to hold back.”

Miranda Lambert’s Opening Tour Dates on Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour”

June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 1 // Levi’s Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.