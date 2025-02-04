Lainey Wilson Asked For A Prayer Before GRAMMY Performance
Lainey Wilson did her share of media before she walked the GRAMMY red carpet over the weekend. She chatted with CBS, telling them that she asked for a prayer for her performance of “Let The Good Times Roll” in the show’s Quincy Jones tribute segment.
She said that a friend asked her, “I’m saying my prayers, is there a prayer I could say for you?” Her response: “Yeah, make sure that you pray that I don’t mess this thing up.”
She also shared a couple of songs that are on her GRAMMYs get-ready playlist, saying, “I’ve been cranking up a bunch of Myles Smith. ‘Nice To Meet You,’ I love that song. And ‘Let The Good Times Roll,’ Ray Charles.”
The country star also shared, “The first person I called when I found out I was nominated, I think was my Mama, she’s been my biggest fan from the beginning. She believed that I could do this when… we just really didn’t even know that it was an option.”
Lainey knocked her performance out of the park on award night as the famous crowd cheered her on.
Outside a Los Angeles grocery store, Wilson loaded up on drinks and snacks a day before the Grammys. At the store, she packed three cases of Mondays Light beer into an SUV.
Coffee in hand, Lainey pushed a cart filled to the top. Cheese puffs, chips, fresh produce, and flowers were stacked high. Party gift bags rounded out her purchases.
Wilson often looked amused at the photographer who followed her and took photos of her on her personal food run. It is also worth noting that the singer bypassed the reusable shopping bags required in L.A., opting to toss items directly into her trunk while drinking her morning coffee.