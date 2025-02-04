Keith Urban: That Time He Crashed A Wedding

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Keth Urban shared a story with us of when he crashed a wedding when he first started to succeed in Nashville.

Just imagine you’re in the middle of getting married to the love of your life, and in walks Keith, who pulls out a guitar and starts singing at your wedding. Well, it happened to one lucky couple several years ago.

Urban shared the story with us, “I crashed a wedding one time when my first album came out, and there was a song on it called ‘(I Wanna Be) Your Everything.’ It was a single when it came out, and we played in the Smoky Mountains. We get off the tour bus, and next to the tour bus was a little church, and I could hear my song being played in the church, and the doors were closed. I said, ‘Omigosh! Someone’s getting married to my song. This is so exciting.’”

RELATED: Keith Urban Gets ‘Roll of Renown’ Honor in Australia



He continued, “So, I get my guitar off the bus, bring one of my guitar players with me for harmony, and I knock on the door very excited, yeah, these people are gonna be amazed, like I’m really here and everything. This guy answers the door, and he goes, ‘Can I help you?’ I’m like, ‘Hi.’ He goes, ‘Can I help you?’ I went, ‘Oh, I’m, my name’s Keith Urban.’ He goes, ‘Yeah?’ I’m like, ‘That’s me singing that song. Can I come in and sing it?’ He goes, ‘Oh, Ohhhhh! Come on in!’ So, I walk in. It’s this tiny little church. There must’ve been 10 people in there tops, bride and groom up there, little country wedding. Amazing! And I got my guitar and sang that song to them, and the bride and groom, they’re just standing looking at me, like dumbfounded, like ‘That’s the guy!’”

Keith surprised the crowd gathered for Kelsea Ballerini’s sold-out headline show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (1/31). After Kelsea explained how she as a young teen discovered Keith’s 2006 hit, “Stupid Boy,” on her friend’s MySpace page, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers when she brought the superstar out to join her on stage to perform the song in an amazing full circle moment.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.