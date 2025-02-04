This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Chris Lane

Chris Lane is Backstage Country’s co-host for the week of February 3-7! Lane will not only talk about his latest song, “If I Die Before You,” but will also talk about collaborating with Tori Kelly, the song he considers to be “game-changing” for his career, and how he proposed to his wife.

Get ready to be up close and personal with Chris Lane!

Chris Lane’s Song with Tori Kelly

Backstage Country’s Kelly Ford asked Chris Lane about his song “Take Back Home Girl,” featuring Tori Kelly. Lane said, “Yeah, it felt like a miracle that I was able to get Tori Kelly. I was a huge fan of hers. We were looking for a female feature on this song. I’m still early in my career, so I don’t feel I can really pull an artist like her, a vocal powerhouse. She was performing on every award show.”

He added, “She loved the song and agreed to be a part of it. It was a huge gift for me and a huge gift for this song. I believe this song is like four times platinum at this point. So, it was a massive moment for me in my career. And I am so thankful for Tori Kelly. We’ve never been able to do it at an actual show, but we performed it on late-night shows like Fallon and a couple others. But I have to say, I was an incredibly nervous mess trying to sing next to her because she is insanely talented.”

Biggest Career Game-Changing Song

Lane shared with Ford that “I Don’t Know About You” is probably his biggest career game-changing song, which he said he never saw coming. He said, “I remember I was playing a show in Nebraska. It had just come out when I was in Lincoln, Nebraska. I’ll forever remember this. The crowd sang every single word as loud as they could to this song. And I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I’ve never, ever experienced anything like that before.”

Unique Proposal

Lane shared that because of his wife’s personality, people advised him not to propose to her in public. He thought, as a songwriter, how could he make the proposal unique? So, he wrote a proposal into the song, “Big Big Plans.” He said, “I wrote that third verse, a proposal in there and used it. I used this song to propose to her and her parents’ backyard there in Oregon on Father’s Day. And it’s crazy how it worked out. I just put the video out. It was never really meant to go out into the world outside of just a song for her and our moment there. And people kind of took to it.”

Chris Lane – Big, Big Plans (Wedding Video)

He added that people were using his song to propose. He chuckled, “Watching guys go through what I went through. When I got down on my knee to propose, I remember I blacked out. I couldn’t even think about what I wanted to say!”

