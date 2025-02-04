Carrie Underwood Makes ‘Yummy’ Chips

Just a month away from American Idol premiering with her as a first-time judge, Carrie Underwood is making goodies at home in her Nashville kitchen for her sons and husband.

As she loves to do and does often, she posted images of her food creations on her Insta Stories.

In the first slide, Carrie shared a photo of a bunch of chips lined up on cookie sheets. She wrote, “Zucchini and yellow squash chips #freezedrying #Harvestright.”

In a second slide, she posted the chips in a jar and wrote, “So yummy.”

In the third and final slide, she shows two jars of strawberries, and mango, and grapes. She wrote, “Today’s adventure in #freezedrying. Strawberries and mango, red and green grapes. #Harvestright.”

Underwood joins Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judges’ panel for Season 23 of American Idol. The show kicks off on March 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“I can’t believe it. 20 years ago, I was standing on a stage just like this one,” said Underwood. Carrie will be the first former contestant to become a judge.

Recent preview clips show the judges walking into audition rooms while Ryan Seacrest helps nervous contestants through their performances. In touching moments, Richie offers breathing exercises to help calm stressed-out singers who need a boost.

Behind-the-scenes footage reveals personal stories from contestants, including a parent hoping to show their kid how to chase their dreams. The preview highlights happy moments of contestants receiving their golden tickets to Hollywood.

The 23rd season brings new talent while keeping what fans love about the show – turning everyday people into stars. It’s a blend of familiar and fresh that keeps the show’s spirit alive.

