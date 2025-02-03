This Day in Country Music History: February 3

On Feb. 3, 1964, country songwriter Matraca Berg was born in Nashville, Tennessee. She’s known for writing hits such as “Strawberry Wine” and “You and Tequila.” This is just one example of a momentous event that happened on this day in country music history. Want more tidbits about exciting breakthrough hits, milestones, cultural happenings, notable recordings, performances, and industry changes and challenges from this day in country music history? Then stick around because there are lots of fun facts in store for you about things that happened in country music on Feb. 3.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Check out these breakthrough hits and milestones from past Feb. 3rds that altered the country music landscape:

1990: Clint Black finally beat out Randy Travis’s record, staying at No.1 on the Hot County Singles chart for three weeks with his hit “Nobody’s Home.” This replaced Travis’ No. 1 hit “Forever and Ever, Amen” from 1987.

Clint Black finally beat out Randy Travis’s record, staying at No.1 on the Hot County Singles chart for three weeks with his hit “Nobody’s Home.” This replaced Travis’ No. 1 hit “Forever and Ever, Amen” from 1987. 1996: Reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart was Shania Twain’s “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!” This was her second single to make it to the No. 1 spot, remaining there for two weeks.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones that happened on Feb. 3 helped shape country music into what it is today:

2014: Darius Rucker, one of only two black country artists to win an award from the Country Music Association, released his fourth single, “Miss You” from his album True Believers, for country radio.

Darius Rucker, one of only two black country artists to win an award from the Country Music Association, released his fourth single, “Miss You” from his album True Believers, for country radio. 2021: After being caught on tape using a racial slur, singer Morgan Wallen was suspended by his record label and dropped from the airwaves by two large radio networks. He’s since made a comeback, reaching the top of country music charts several times.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Are you curious about the notable country music recordings and performances on Feb. 3? Well here they are:

1969: Dolly Parton released her third studio album, In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad). The only single released from the album peaked at No. 25 in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

Dolly Parton released her third studio album, In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad). The only single released from the album peaked at No. 25 in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. 1992: “Papa Loved Mama” was released as a single from Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind album. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot County chart, but the album debuted at No. 1.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music industry wouldn’t be what it is without having gone through these changes and challenges on Feb. 3 of recent years gone by:

2021: The lead singer of the country-rock duo Brothers Osborne, T.J. Osborne, told Time magazine in an interview he was gay, making him the only gay country star in the industry on a major label.

The lead singer of the country-rock duo Brothers Osborne, T.J. Osborne, told Time magazine in an interview he was gay, making him the only gay country star in the industry on a major label. 2021: Jim Weatherly, a well-known pop and country singer-songwriter, died of natural causes at the age of 77. In addition to his solo career, he wrote hit songs for artists such as Ray Price, Bob Luman, and Charley Pride.

You heard the facts here. These major Feb. 3 hits, breakthroughs, cultural shifts, recordings, and changes and challenges continue to affect the country music industry. Who knows what’s in store for this ever-changing music genre in the future?