Lainey Wilson Spotted By Paparazzi At LA Grocery Store

Outside a Los Angeles grocery store, Lainey Wilson loaded up on drinks and snacks a day before her impressive Grammy Awards performance in a tribute to music legend Quincy Jones. At the store, she packed three cases of Mondays Light beer into an SUV.

Coffee in hand, Lainey pushed a cart filled to the top. Cheese puffs, chips, fresh produce, and flowers were stacked high. Party gift bags rounded out her purchases.

Wilson often looked amused at the photographer who followed her and took photos of her on her personal food run. It is also worth noting that the singer bypassed the reusable shopping bags required in L.A., opting to toss items directly into her trunk while drinking her morning coffee.

Lainey Wilson: Her Amazing Year

The country superstar has had a monumental year in country music. She recently talked with People and expressed her appreciation.

She told People what she wants to maintain, “Making sure that I feel like Lainey: the sister, the friend, daughter, aunt, and dog mom and all of those things. As long as I can do that, I can be the best version of the artist that I try to be.

Lainey added, “It’s all huge things, I feel very blessed.”

Wison also said that her Whirlwind album is aptly named, reflecting her career. She offered that “Country’s having its moment,” and she’s proud to be a part of the movement.

In the same interview, Lainey noted that there was a “shift happening” for fellow female artists being talked about. he said there’s the thing about the girls when they break through because it is so hard to break through, they can “stand the test of time.”

