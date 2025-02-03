Kane Brown’s Emotional Tribute to Grandfather

Kane Brown’s highly anticipated album, The High Road, was released on January 24, 2025, featuring a total of 18 tracks.

“This album, The High Road, is my favorite album I’ve ever made. I get to explore all sides of my story and styles of my music,” said Brown to MusicRow.

Music stars Brad Paisley, Khalid, Jelly Roll, and Marshmello team up with Brown on different songs. His wife Katelyn lends her voice to two personal duets: “Body Talk” and “Do Us Part.”

The team-up with country icon Brad Paisley on “Things We Quit” adds another memorable highlight to this diverse collection of music.

Among the songs, “When You Forget” stands out. This honest, emotional track tells the story of his grandfather’s struggle with Alzheimer’s – the only song that made Brown cry while recording it.

On social media, Brown shared his thanks for his grandfather’s impact, naming him as his inspiration for persistence. The singer made sure to thank his grandmother for helping shape this personal song.

Brown’s journey to fame since 2015 has produced nine number-one hits. This newest album mixes different musical styles, showing how far he’s come since his first release.

Fans can catch these new songs live soon. The High Road Tour begins March 13 in San Diego.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.