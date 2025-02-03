Jordan Davis Announces Fourth Baby with Humorous Video

Jordan Davis and wife Kristen revealed exciting news – they’re expecting baby number four next June. At the same time, his song “I Ain’t Sayin'” keeps soaring up the charts.

The couple shared their news in a heartwarming family video featuring their three kids. “What’s better than 3 is 4,” Davis told his fans.

2024 has been incredible for the country star. His hit “Next Thing You Know” scored big at the Academy of Country Music Awards. “Bluebird Days,” his second album, delivered four hit singles and earned three awards.

Fans will get plenty of chances to see Davis perform. He’s booked to perform at Billy Bob’s in Texas, headline the Tortuga Music Festival, and take over Musikfest 2025 on August 9.

Channeling “The Big Lebowski,” Davis posted “the dude abides” alongside the baby announcement. Fellow country stars Lainey Wilson and Russell Dickerson jumped in with congratulations.

The singer kept things light with his announcement. He jokingly asked fans to stream his music and buy concert tickets to help build up the “Baby Davis #4 diaper fund.”

His “Damn Good Time Tour” continues drawing huge crowds nationwide. This year also saw him joining Luke Combs on stage during the Growin’ Up and Getting Old Tour.

Davis was all over television in 2024. He showed up on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

His success shows in his five Billboard Country number one hits. His music keeps reaching new fans through radio and streaming platforms.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.