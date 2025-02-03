The Stories Behind Chris Lane’s Songs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: Chris Lane performs in concert at Irving Plaza on March 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Chris Lane is this week’s Backstage Country co-host! During his visit, he will share the stories behind his songs, drawing inspiration from his life experiences. Lane’s songs have always resonated with fans because of their relatable themes of unrequited love, unconditional love, and not wanting your partner to find another love if you die before them.

Chris Lane’s Songs

“If I Die Before You”

Chris Lane – If I Die Before You

Ford asked Lane the story behind his song “If I Die Before You.” Lane said the song was something he heard years ago and wished he had written. He said, “My wife and I had a very similar conversation to this, as I think most couples do and probably can relate to it. And [it’s] something you really start thinking about when you have kids. So, it just felt like an incredibly special song, one that had stuck around for quite some time, and I just had to record it. It felt like a career song, and I’m praying that it turns out to be that way.”

“Fix”

The duo also talked about Lane’s first big hit “Fix.” Lane told Ford, “’ Fix’ was one of those songs that kind of changed everything for me. It was my very first radio single. And yeah, life looked a lot different after that. I stopped doing landscaping for my dad, Lane and Sons Landscaping and was able to kind of take music on full time, and it ended up being my very first number one song.”

He added, “I did a whole radio tour 21 weeks in a row of doing that. And yeah, it was it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But I am so thankful for that song and where it’s been able to kind of lead me throughout all of this. It was a big jumpstart for me.”

“For Her”

When Ford asked Lane about his song “For Her,” he admitted it was a song that he loved a lot when he recorded it, although not as much when singing it live. He said, “I’m sure the songwriters probably don’t love hearing me say this, but I got out on the road. This has some really high falsetto parts in it, and I got on the road every single weekend. At the time, I think I was on tour and I had to sing it every single night.”

He added, “It was a lot easier to sing in the studio where you get, a handful of tries to do it perfectly. Then you go out on the road and try to execute that on a nightly basis. So, this quickly became one of those songs that I could not wait to get through in the set every single night.”

Lane chuckled, “Still like that to this day. But now that I’ve had this song for so long, I’ve figured out an alternate way. If I don’t feel vocally strong enough on that night, if I’ve been going for 3 or 4 days in a row, I figured out an alternate way to where I don’t have to sing those high notes every single night if I’m not feeling strong enough. So, it’s all good.”

Listen to Chris Lane’s new song, “If I Die Before You” here.