Chris Lane’s Journey from Singer to Hitmaker

Chris Lane’s Experience Growing Up with a Twin

Ford asked Lane what it’s like to grow up with a twin. Cory Lane, Chris’ twin brother, is also a musician. Chris said, “Yeah, So a lot of people know, but a lot of people don’t know. I have an identical twin brother. He plays drums in my band. We both grew up playing sports together. He actually got drafted to play professional baseball but ended up turning that down. Got married, had a kid, all that kind of stuff.”

He said he was trying to figure out how to play guitar and how to sing and started a band with Cory. Cory never played drums, but still “Decided that he would pick up the drums and start playing them just so I would have a drummer back there.” Awww… What a supportive twin.

Even after getting a deal as a solo artist, Chris still brought Cory with him. “Once I got my first record deal, he stayed on to play drums. When I first moved to Nashville, he came with me. We’ve been able to grow together and now to have 11, 12 years here in Nashville, we’ve been able to do this together the entire time, and it’s just truly special to have him out on the road with me.”

Since he mentioned there are people who still don’t know he has an identical twin, Ford asked if they still do a double take upon seeing them. “Yeah, 100%. I mean, every night after the shows, he’s a single guy, so he’ll go out and have a good time. Me, I have two kids, and I need to get sleep. So, I’m trying to get in bed immediately after the shows to get some rest. He goes out and then I look the next day I’m tagged in so many photos of people thinking that they’re hanging out with me.”

On Meeting His Wife, Lauren

Lane said, “I was always one of those guys who thought and honestly wanted to be single for the rest of my life. I was just enjoying my career, playing golf every day, all kinds of stuff. And then I met Lauren. I never really met anybody that made me change my mind about any of that. I never really wanted kids. None of that.”

He shared he met Lauren at a music festival. “When I met her, we kind of started hanging out. She was newly single, and I was still single. We took a trip to the Bahamas. And we had an incredible time. And I don’t know, it just kind of happened really quickly. But we got back from that trip and continued to talk every single day. And next thing I know, we’re kind of exclusively dating each other and it snowballed very quickly.”

He added, “I think they say when, you know, you know. And here we are with a three-year-old and a two-year-old. And she really changed my mind about all of that. So I think when you find somebody they will make you want all of those things you didn’t think that you wanted.”

