Catching Up with Chris Lane: What the Singer’s Been Up to Lately

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 20: Singer/songwriter Chris Lane performs at 3rd and Lindsley on June 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Lane stopped by Backstage Country to be Kelly Ford’s co-host for the entire week! Ford’s got our back as she asked the country crooner for all the latest updates about his music, tour dates and joining a new record label.

Chris Lane on Signing with Rascal Flatt’s Record Label

Ford asked Lane about his experience signing with a new record label, Red Street Records, led by Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, last year. Lane said, “It’s been the most exciting chapter so far. I love everybody at Red Street. Obviously, Jay I got to know when I was out on tour [with] Rascal Flatts back in 2000.”

He added, “He’s the best. When I was deciding to go through this next chapter, he was one of the people that I had met with. And I’m all about family. And when I walked into that building there at Red Street, it just felt like family. So, when I was making the decision on what I wanted to do, I just felt most at home there. And I feel like it’s been one of the best decisions of my career so far. And, you know, we’re still early but all is well, and I could not have been happier with my decision.”

Rascal Flatts’ Life is a Highway Tour

Speaking of Rascal Flatts, Ford asked Lane about his upcoming tour with Rascal Flatts as guest performer for the band’s Life is a Highway Tour. Lane beamed and admitted he could not be more excited. “Like I said, I toured with them back in 2017. I was slated to tour with them again in 2020. And then Covid hit and kind of screwed that up. So, I’m incredibly thankful that they’re bringing me out on this 2025 tour.”

He added, “I had so much fun last time. I know I won’t be as nervous this time around. You know, I grew up to be a huge Rascal Flatts fan, so it took me a full tour to really get to know those guys and just loved everything about them.”

Lane also said he learned a lot from them, especially to “not take myself so seriously.” He chuckled, “They don’t take themselves seriously in the best way! They’re just full of personality. I think fans really feed off their energy and I think that kind of helped me to relax. I was still very young in my career, still very nervous around a lot of the country artists, and they were one of the best I’ve ever been out on tour with. And again, watching them on a nightly basis, I think they helped from a performing standpoint of things for me. And personality-wise, just be fun and playful. Crowd loves that.”

For tickets, visit Chris Lane’s website here.