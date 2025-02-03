Carly Pearce Pefers Room Service Over Camping

Carly Pearce is a country girl at heart, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s into all the things people might associate with the country lifestyle, like tent camping or roughing it in the great outdoors. In fact, we asked Carly if she preferred camping or staying somewhere with room service, and she didn’t even have to think about it.

Carly told us in a recent interview, “Give me the room service, please. I’m not afraid to camp, but I definitely would take sitting on a little balcony overlooking the city with some room service and some wine over figuring out where to use the bathroom in the woods.”

Pearce released her debut album, Every Little Thing, seven years ago, and since then, she’s released three more studio albums, including her latest, Hummingbird, featuring her current single, “Truck on Fire.” With each album, Carly has evolved and stretched and challenged herself as an artist within the country music genre, and she talks about the people who inspire her to keep growing and pushing herself as an artist.

Carly recently told us what keeps her inspired: “People like my heroes, who continue to raise the bar and want to continue to reinvent themselves and just keep getting better.”

She added, “I think I’m just getting started and I really do want to make sure that I’m putting out music that continues to inspire others but also just inspires me as a songwriter.”

Pearce recently unveiled the official music video for her single “Truck on Fire” from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Hummingbird and the video has some spice to it.

The music video transports the viewer to a small town and sees Carly live out a classic revenge fantasy, taking matters into her own hands by torching the beloved truck of a cheating ex. Directed by Carly’s longtime collaborator Alexa Campbell, “Truck on Fire” is her first official music video to be released since she won the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year in April for her GRAMMY-nominated single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton.

