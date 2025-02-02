Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley In All-Star GRAMMY Tributes

Brad Paisley was part of the GRAMMY’s opening number to pay tribute to the victims of the LA wildfires. Brad played his signature paisley guitar and sang back up on an all-star performance of Randy Newman’s 1983 classic “I Love L.A.”

The opening performance featured Dawes, whose Griffin Goldsmith lost his home to the LA fires, with an assortment of performers including Paisley, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, and John Legend.

Lainey Wilson also took part in a tribute on the GRAMMYs. It was a tribute to the late Quincy Jones, who passed away in November (2024) at the age of 91. The tribute was opened by words from Wil Smith and also featured Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo (who sat at Taylor Swift’s table during the show), Herbie Hancock, Janelle Monáe (performing ‘Thriller”), and Stevie Wonder.

Lainey sang in front of an orchestra singing Jones’ “Let The Good Times Roll.” Wearing black leather, her signature cowboy hat, and a lot of gold frill, she did not disappoint and gave an amazing performance.

Wilson held the last note to a roaring audience before announcing “the one and only” Stevie Wonder.

Ray Charles recorded a cover of Louis Jordan’s “Let The Good Times Roll” for his 1959 album The Genius of Ray Charles; Jones did the arrangements on the album. Decades later, a new version of the song appeared on Quincy’s album Q’s Jook Joint, released in 1995 by Qwest Records. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz albums chart on December 30, 1995.

Q’s Jook Joint won the Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical in 1997.

Stevie Wonder also sang “We Are The World,” which Jones produced in 1985 with many of the day’s top music stars, Including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, and many more.

The whole GRAMMY audience joined Wonder in singing the song, as did LA kids from two schools that were destroyed in the wildfires.





