2025 Country GRAMMY Winners – Updated In Real Time

Country music shines in the 2025 67th GRAMMY Awards handed out in Los Angeles today (2/2).

A full list of the country music nominations and winners is below, along with the General Field categories. (Winners will be updated in real-time as they are announced.)

WINNER will be bolded next to winner in the nomination list.

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter – Beyonce – WINNER

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

(Awarded to the artist, producer, and engineer/mixer of an album with at least 51% new recordings.)

Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 Carriages” – Beyonce

“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

“The Architect” – Kasey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Two” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“II Most Wanted” – Beyonce featuring MIley Cyrus – WINNER

“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Song

“The Architect” – Kasey Musgraves – WINNER

“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyonce

Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

(Awarded to the songwriters of a song, unless the artist is also the songwriter.)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan – WINNER

Shaboozey

Record of the Year

The Beatles, “Now and Then”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX, “360”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” – WINNER

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight:

Album of the Year

André 3000, New Blue Sun

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter – WINNER

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX, Brat

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” – WINNER

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

