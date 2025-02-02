2025 Country GRAMMY Winners – Updated In Real Time
Country music shines in the 2025 67th GRAMMY Awards handed out in Los Angeles today (2/2).
A full list of the country music nominations and winners is below, along with the General Field categories. (Winners will be updated in real-time as they are announced.)
WINNER will be bolded next to winner in the nomination list.
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter – Beyonce – WINNER
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
(Awarded to the artist, producer, and engineer/mixer of an album with at least 51% new recordings.)
Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Solo Performance
“16 Carriages” – Beyonce
“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
“The Architect” – Kasey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“It Takes A Woman” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Cowboys Cry Two” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
“II Most Wanted” – Beyonce featuring MIley Cyrus – WINNER
“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”
Best Country Song
“The Architect” – Kasey Musgraves – WINNER
“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyonce
Last year’s 66th Annual GRAMMY winner – “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
(Awarded to the songwriters of a song, unless the artist is also the songwriter.)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan – WINNER
Shaboozey
Record of the Year
The Beatles, “Now and Then”
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX, “360”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” – WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight:
Album of the Year
André 3000, New Blue Sun
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter – WINNER
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX, Brat
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” – WINNER
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”