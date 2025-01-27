The Other Facets of Kane Brown

Kane Brown is a talented singer and songwriter who always brings his A-game when he’s performing. But there’s more to him than what we see on stage. For the week of January 27-31, get to know more about the “Used to Love You Sober” singer as Kelly Ford’s Backstage Country co-host.

Kane Brown: The Dad

Ford told Brown how much she enjoys seeing him post about his kids on social media. Brown said, “It’s fun because those videos that I do post, none of them are forced. They just happen. I think that’s why people love them so much.” Kodi is his and wife Katelyn’s second daughter.

He then shared a story about their eldest daughter, Kingsley. “We took Kingsley to Disney World for her birthday, and we told her, ‘This is the only present you get. Okay? You’re not getting presents.’” Brown chuckled, “She ended up getting presents regardless. But the meaning of it was not everybody gets to do this. So, we were trying to say, ‘Don’t be a brat.’”

He continued, “She said, ‘Well, why?’ And we’re like, ‘Well, they have to work. And they have other stuff that’s more important than [going] to Disney. And then me being her dad and Kate being her mom, her response, as a five-year-old was, ‘Why don’t they sing?’” Brown admitted he’s sometimes having trouble answering her questions. Ford agreed, saying it’s one of the hardest parts of being a parent.

Kane Brown: The Introvert

Being in the music industry, it’s difficult to picture Kane Brown as an introvert, which, he admitted, sometimes made others misunderstand him. “I don’t really talk to people, so I don’t know how people feel about me. And then I come off as a ‘meanie.’ So, because I don’t want to approach [other people], because I don’t feel like they want to talk to me. So, then it makes me look like a bad person.”

Ford asked if he was a true introvert. Brown said, “Yeah. Even around my wife, I’ve been with her for 10 years. I guess I’m still an introvert.”

Tune in to Backstage Country all week to know more about Kane Brown.