Kane Brown’s Tour Dates, Pre-Stage Rituals and Middle School with Lauren Alaina

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina accept an award at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

After releasing his latest album, The High Road, Kane Brown fans are happy to know that he will also be hitting the road. Brown shared with Backstage Country’s Kelly Ford what fans can expect during The High Road tour.

Kane Brown’s The High Road Tour

Ford asked Brown what his goal was for The High Road tour. Brown said, “I’m going to play my number ones. But usually, that’s all that I try to do, and I’ll add covers. But with this album, I’m actually going to pull a lot of the songs off of this album, which will be the first time I’ve done that.”

He continued, “I normally pick a song off the title, make that my tour, and I’ll never play it. So, with this one, I’m going to try and pull probably 6 or 7 songs, which is going to make the set longer, so you’re going to get more music.”

Pre-Stage Ritual

Since he will be touring, Ford was curious if he has any pre-stage rituals he does with the band before hitting the stage. “Everybody comes to the green room, we play music. We hype ourselves. There’s a little bit of beer pong that goes on. Our main tradition is our cheers. We rarely say anything. We just kind of scream.” Brown chuckled, “Just screaming at each other like we’re cavemen in a circle and then we cheer and walk out on stage.”

Middle School with Lauren Alaina

Not everyone knew that Kane Brown and 10th season American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina go way back and that they were both part of their middle school’s choir. Brown told Ford it was Alaina who told everyone he could sing. “I got thrown in the choir and not knowing anybody. I don’t talk. I don’t do anything. I just played sports at the time.”

He added, “I was singing my butt off and dancing for Myspace and Lauren was there, and she has the exact same pipe she had now she had back then, and she heard me hum.” Brown laughed, “And then she just basically like she told on me, she went and told the teacher ‘He can sing!’ So, she made me stay after class with her and they made me sing.”

Kane Brown will begin The High Road Tour on March 13, 2025, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. For tickets and tour dates, click here.