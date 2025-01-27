This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Kane Brown

Fresh from releasing his fourth album, Kelly Ford’s co-host this week on Backstage Country is none other than Kane Brown who is ready and more than willing to spill the behind-the-scenes secrets of The High Road.

Kane Brown’s The High Road

Ford asked Brown about his latest album, The High Road and the photo shoot for the album cover. “We shot it in Palmdale, California, and it was the craziest scenery I’ve ever seen. And that’s why we have three different vinyls. I think of a room split in half and you have the sun on the left side, and the moon on the right side. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was like somebody paid for it to happen.” He added, “The sad thing is [no one else] will no longer be able to shoot there because they sold it to a solar panel company.”

Aside from talking about the album cover, Brown and Ford also spoke about his mission and goal for the whole album. He said, “Honestly, this album was kind of hard to write because I haven’t really been around a lot of people. I just had my third kid. So, basically, this album is really personal because I didn’t have many things to write about, so I had to find stuff that I could relate to and then try to make it where other people can relate to it as well.”

Sad as it might be, Brown knew a lot of people would be able to relate to “Haunted,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll. “You know, a lot of people go into depression. So, I was trying to bring the vulnerable state. And then you got ‘When You Forget,’ which is about my papa who just got hit with Alzheimer’s. A lot of people can relate to that. ‘3,’ everybody’s got a number. And I got to write a song for my son. So, I just really had to dig deep and try and find stuff that I knew other people would be able to relate to.”

The High Road Track list

“I Am” “Fiddle In The Band” “Backseat Driver” “Miles On It” by Marshmello & Kane Brown “Says I Can” “3” “Rescue” by Kane Brown & Khalid “Haunted” by Kane Brown & Jelly Roll “Start A Fire” “Body Talk” by Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown “Gorgeous” “Beside Me” “I Can Feel It” “Things We Quit” by Kane Brown & Brad Paisley “Back Around” “Stay” “Do Us Apart” by Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown “When You Forget”

Listen to The High Road and be updated with Kane Brown’s tour dates and official merch by visiting his website.