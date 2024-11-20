Carrie Underwood Is Bringing ‘Reflection’ To Hulu

In celebration of her Las Vegas residency show “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency,” Carrie Underwood will showcase her career in a concert special coming exclusively to Hulu in January. “Carrie Underwood: Reflection” will give audiences a front-row seat to her Vegas show.

Carrie’s show had a three-year plus run at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Underwood recently announced that she will conclude her reign as the venue’s first and longest-running headliner on April 12, 2025.

The show captures a “one-of-a-kind production” conceived by the superstar specifically for Las Vegas to celebrate highlights of her career. The show features her greatest hits from nearly 20 years as a recording and touring artist, including 14 Number One hits and songs from eight of her studio albums.

Carrie told us of her Vegas show, “‘Reflection’ is just kind of all about we want to do our hits. We want to reflect upon all the things that we’ve been so blessed to be able to accomplish over the past few years and that I’ve been lucky enough to do this. Then, when you think about a staging standpoint, ‘Reflection’ is what you can do a lot with visually.”

She added, “It just seemed like a great concept as far as what we could do with it on stage and also having that kind of personal reflection, being able to look back on all of the things that we’ve been able to do.”

Underwood loves to share moments at home on her Insta Stories, and she does so often. She frequently shows photos of her garden, and videos of her cooking for her family.

Lately, Carrie has been showing a little bit of the farm life on her property near Nashville. And recently, she has been having a little trouble with a certain sheep named she named Gary.

This week, on her Insta stories, she shared a couple of videos of the sheep on her property, and she thought she had a solution solved for troublesome Gary. Alas, she was wrong.

She wrote over the first video of her sheep, “How do you solve a problem like Gary?” In the video of the handful of sheep in her property near Nashville, she said, “All right, I think I have a solution the polite ones get the troughs, and Gary gets his own bucket. This seems to be keeping the peace a little better. I think we figured it out.”

In the second video she shared, you can see the trouble-making sheep is back with the others and eating. Carrie says, “Oh no, Gary finished his bucket, and he’s back to having his own trough. Dang it, Gary!”

