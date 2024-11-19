Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
This is sure to be one of the hottest tours of 2025, if not the hottest: Post Malone is hitting the road this summer and he’s bringing Jelly Roll with him on most of the dates. Judging by the tour dates that Posty has shared, it looks like he is playing Coachella: his dates include April 13 and April 20 in Indio, California, where Coachella is held; the festival is taking place, per its website, on April 11-13 and 17-20. The festival has not officially announced its 2025 lineup, but it looks like Post Malone has given that bit of information away.
Meanwhile, Jelly Roll is playing the Stagecoach festival, located on the same grounds, in Indio, California, on April 26, per that festival’s website. So there is at least a chance that Jelly Roll may be a guest of Post Malone at Coachella and that Posty may guest with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach.
Sierra Ferrell will guest on most of the dates on the tour. In a social media post announcing the tour, Posty wrote, “The BIG A– Stadium Tour 2025 with @jellyroll615 and @sierraelizabethferrell sponsored by @tmobile. Swipe for dates and link in bio with all the on-sale info. I love you all so very much!”
Post Malone, of course, is touring for his first country album, F-1 Trillion, which features a number of guests, including Jelly Roll (on “Losers”) and Sierra Ferrell (on “Never Love You Again”).
Apr. 29: Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
May 3: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
May 7: San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
May 9: Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 11: Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 13: St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
May 18 : Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 20: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 22: Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
May 24: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
May 26: Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre
May 28: Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
May 29: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
May 31: Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium
June 2: Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium
June 4: New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 8: Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 10: Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 13: Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
June 15: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 21: Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 24: Boise, Ida. @ Albertsons Stadium
June 26: Seattle Wa. @ T-Mobile Park
June 28: Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park
July 1: San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park