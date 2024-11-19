Luke Combs’ CMA Performance Will Be Like No Other

Luke Combs is in Nashville this week for the CMA awards which are on Wednesday night (11/20) on ABC. Yesterday (11/18), he did a bunch of interviews talking about the CMA awards and the fact that he’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year once again.

Luke told the CMA of the nomination for the biggest honor, “It’s hard to believe, honestly. I never thought I would get this far.”

Combs also said that his live performance this year of his song “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” at the CMA awards will be like no other he’s ever done. He offered, “The performance is really high energy a lot of cool lights and fire and stuff. We’ve never done that stuff ever before, so I think it makes it a little bit cooler for us.”

He added, “Me and my band, we really shy away from that stuff we like to let the music speak for itself, but I think this is the perfect time to depart into that, so I’m excited about it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

RELATED: Luke Combs, Eric Church Announce Hurricane Benefit Concert



Luke Combs: The Concert For Carolina

Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor, recently raised $24,513,185 and counting to date for Hurricane Helene relief efforts for “Concert For Carolina.”

The show took place in late October (10/26) at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The record-breaking event hosted 82,193 in-person attendees and is the largest concert ever for the venue. Additionally, the Veeps live stream garnered 7.1 million total views, which came from across all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries.

Luke posted on his Instagram, along with many photos from the event, “My goodness, what a night! This will undoubtedly go down as the night I am most proud of in my career. Being able to give back to the place that gave me so much.”

He continued in the lengthy post, “There are so many people to thank for helping make this night possible on such short notice. My team, band, and crew worked so hard to pull this off, and I seriously can’t thank them enough. The Panthers front office team, The Tepper family, AEG, SES, Livenation, the venue staff, all the sponsors, the state of North Carolina, all the performers, and their teams for donating their time and resources to this effort. The list is long and if I missed anyone I apologize but you know who you are. We were able to raise 24.5 MILLION DOLLARS for the people of Western North Carolina.”

He concluded, “I’m so thankful and humbled to be able to be a part of that. There were countless friends, family, and neighbors there, and you could truly feel the love in that stadium last night.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.